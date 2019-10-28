Globacom, Spectranet, Airtel, others support Oyo govt online radio

Key network providers in Nigeria like Globacom, Airtel, Spectranet and Smile have all given their support to the Oyo State New Era Online Media towards projecting the activities of the government to Nigerians at home and in diaspora.

The readiness of these corporate bodies were pledged when the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun paid courtesy visits to their various office in Ibadan over the weekend.

Olatunbosun sought the support of the service providers to ease the operation of the State online radio which he said would target a vast majority of audience in Nigeria and abroad, for them to see and monitor the activities of the State administration under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde.

He added that the radio would serve as a bridge between the government and the people, whereby government’s policies and actions would have the input of the people while feedback on the activities would be immediate.

“We are here to seek your partnership in flagging off our online radio and live streaming of government programmes and activities to the world at large through the internet, we have made good use of the conventional newspapers, radios and televisions while online news platforms in Nigeria are conversant of the programmes of the State, but we want to reach more audience at home and abroad.

“We want to take governance back to the people, we want them to contribute to government activities and events through this medium where we believe feedback will be instant and will aid the activities of the government.

“Oyo State is grateful for your enduring partnership and business roles that have positively impacted in commercial activities in our State, we want to seek more from you so we can all serve our people better,” he appealed.

In their responses, the headship of each of the communication service organization pledge their support to what they called the ‘friendly administration’ of the present government, calling on the Commissioner to bring up proposals on areas where the companies could intervene.