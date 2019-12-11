Gombe State partners World Bank to empower 30,000 youths

The Gombe State Government, in partnership with the World Bank, has provided support for 30,000 poor and vulnerable youths through the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya said this at the presentation of debit cards to the beneficiaries of the Public Work Fare and Special Grant Transfer at the Talasse Township Stadium in the Balanga Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Yahaya said the beneficiaries had about five months’ stipend loaded into their Automated Teller Machine cards.

“The sum of N35,500 has been credited to your cards; that is five months’ arrears of your stipend. I want to appeal to the World Bank to extend the programme so that the benefits will be realised and the lost ground covered,” the governor stated.

The National Coordinator, Youth Employment and Social Support Operation, Hajiya Hajara Sami, who was represented by the state coordinator, Mr Michael Habila, commended the state government for uplifting the vulnerable in the state.

“The special grant transfer was informed by the need to also support Internally Displaced Persons. A total of 30,694 Public Work Fare participants are to be paid N7,500 for 12 months. All IDPs, who are living in Gombe communities are registered and every household receives the sum of N30,000 grant from YESSO.”

An 18-year-old beneficiary of the project, Hazira Adam, expressed delight that she was chosen to participate in the programme.

According to her, she can now use the money to pay for her school fees and meet her personal needs.