Gov. Ayade budgets N1.043tr for 2019

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has presented the 2019 budget estimate of N1.043 trillion tagged budget of `Qabalistic Densification’ to the Cross River House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

Ayade, who presented the budget on Wednesday in Calabar, said it was meant to drive the industrialisation agenda of his administration.

According to him, the budget was designed to drive the realisation of at least one industrial project in each local government area of the state with a view to creating wealth and move the people away from poverty.

“The 2019 budget of N1.043 trillion is meant to shift Cross River from the third world to the first world.

“The budget will deal with the issue of active industrialisation in each local government area of the state.

“It is a budget of deep vision meant to deliver a prosperity agenda under the catalysis of minimal money and intellect.

“The 2019 budget will witness the actualisation of products from the industries established with the 2018 budget.

“The budget has been designed with special focus on infrastructure and we have allocated 30 per cent of the budget for that,’’ he said.

Ayade said that the performance of 2018 budget of N1.3 trillion was 74 per cent, adding that the 2019 budget would be driven to create more jobs for the youths and industrialisation.

“In terms of federal allocation, we are the least. In terms of salary alert, employment and appointments we are number one,’’he said.

The governor, who did not give a break down of the budget in terms of personnel cost, recurrent revenue, over head and statutory expenditures, urged the Assembly to give the budget speedy consideration and passage.

The Speaker, Mr John Gaul-Lebo, commended Ayade for his industrialisation agenda in the state.

He said when completed, the industries would create jobs for youths in the state.

Gaul-Lebo assured the governor of the Assembly’s continued support for the economic and political growth of the state. – NAN.