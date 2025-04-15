The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDPGF) has appointed Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, as chair of the committee on zoning of its party offices ahead of its national convention this year.

A statement on Monday by Diri’s chief press secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, also appointed were the governors of Zamfara and Plateau states, Dauda Lawal and Caleb Mutfwang, as vice chair and secretary, respectively, of the committee.

The forum equally recommended the constitution of a National Convention Committee headed by the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, with Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as vice chair and the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, as secretary.

These recommendations, which are subject to ratification by the National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee of the party, were part of the communique issued after the forum’s meeting on Monday at the Oyo State Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

The PDPGF Chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, who read the communique, also stated that the governors resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or be part of a merger of political parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

The forum restated its decision to approach the Supreme Court to give a clear interpretation on the declaration of a state of emergency in any state and reaffirmed its commitment to stand with suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

The communique read in part, “Noting the nationwide speculations about possible merger of political parties, groups and/or associations, the Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger. However, the PDP as a major opposition party welcomes any party, persons or groups that are willing to join it with a view to wresting power and enthroning good leadership in 2027.

“The Forum reiterates its position taken in Asaba on the issue of the National Secretary of the party, but in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment, Forum resolved to recommend that the Deputy National Secretary acts as National Secretary, pending the nomination and ratification of a Substantive Secretary from the South East Zone and NEC respectively at its next meeting.

“The Forum reasserts our collective determination to avert a rape of our constitutional democracy; hence the decision to approach the Supreme Court to give a clear-cut verdict on the interpretation of the provisions of the law on the declaration of State of Emergency in any state.

“The Forum restates its solidarity with His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on the ordeal into which his state and people are being plunged by the declaration of a state of emergency. And we reiterate our commitment to stand with him till the end.

“The Forum finds alarming the worsening security situation in the country, as evidenced in parts of the country especially Borno, Plateau, Katsina and Edo States. The Forum calls for review and reordering of priorities and strategies, including adopting a bottom-up template that guarantees the sub-nationals to constitute an effective line of defence against security breaches.

“While raising the concerns above, we condemn the recent attacks in Plateau State, and commiserate with the government and people of the state, especially those who lost their lives and property during this unfortunate mishap.

“The Forum resolves that working in conjunction with the National Working Committee (NWC) and other relevant organs of the party, to hold a NEC Meeting on the 27th of May, 2025; constitute a Zoning Committee that will address all issues relating to zoning of party offices and hold an early convention in August 2025, precisely on the 28th, 29th and 30th in the ancient city of Kano.

“The Forum equally recommends the constitution of the Zoning and National Convention Committees for ratification by the NWC and NEC as follows:

“Zoning Committee: Gov. Douye Diri – Chairman; Gov. Dauda Lawal – Vice Chairman and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang – Secretary, while the National Convention Committee has Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as Chairman; Gov. Ademola Adeleke as Vice Chairman and Gov. Peter Mbah as Secretary.”

Those who attended the meeting were Senator Bala Mohammed, Engr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Senator Douye Diri (Bayelsa) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara)

Others were Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Sir Monday Onyeme, Deputy Governor of Delta State.