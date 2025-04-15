Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerian governors and leaders who aspire to excel in leadership to visit Abia State and learn from the achievements of Governor Alex Otti.

Jonathan’s remarks came less than 24 hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo praised Governor Otti for his efforts, following the commissioning of a 46.3-kilometer reconstructed road in the state.

Speaking during the 80s Reunion Dinner and Award Ceremony of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Alumni Association held in Umuahia, Jonathan—represented by Ambassador Godknows Igali—described Governor Otti as a model of purposeful and result-driven leadership.

The former President, who was in Seoul, South Korea, receiving the 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize, lauded Governor Otti’s development-focused governance, noting that his accomplishments in less than two years in office demonstrate clear preparedness and vision.

“The presence of Alex Otti in Abia State shows intentionality in leadership. He came prepared. Before now, when people heard ‘Aba made,’ they would laugh. But today, people are proudly embracing it,” Jonathan said through his representative.

“Governance in Nigeria should take a cue from what is happening in Abia State—the intentionality of leadership that is focused on delivering real change. Nigerian leaders should emulate Governor Otti’s example.”

Jonathan also commended the UNIPORT alumni for their significant contributions to Nigeria’s political and socio-economic development. He highlighted that the institution is the only one in Nigeria to have produced six state governors and a Vice President who became President.

In his response, Governor Alex Otti thanked the UNIPORT 80s Alumni for selecting Umuahia as the venue for their reunion, 12 years after their first gathering in Port Harcourt, during the tenure of fellow alumnus Chibuike Amaechi as Governor of Rivers State.

Governor Otti encouraged his fellow alumni to consider public service, emphasizing that the political space provides greater opportunities to make a lasting impact.

“The political space allows you to positively impact the broader society, often in ways that surpass what’s possible in the corporate world,” he said.

He revealed that his administration is currently renovating 200 primary health centers and 221 schools across the state’s 184 wards.

He added that the state’s annual budget allocates 20% to education and 15% to health, a combined 35% investment in human capital development, which he described as “non-negotiable.”

As part of the reunion activities, attendees toured several ongoing infrastructural projects under Governor Otti’s administration.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIPORT, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, praised the Governor for his developmental strides and appealed for further support from Otti and other alumni, citing accommodation as a major challenge facing the institution’s over 40,000 students and 5,000 staff.

The event also featured the presentation of Excellence & Service to Humanity Awards to distinguished alumni.

Notable dignitaries in attendance included Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, former Governor Chibuike Amaechi of Rivers State, and Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), among others.