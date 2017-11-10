Gov. el-Rufai makes public Kaduna teachers’ competency test scripts

Governor Nasir El-Rufai yesterday shared some scripts of the primary four competency test conducted for primary school teachers on his personal twitter handle.

While he shared a few scripts with the names of the teachers covered, he said, “We are putting these out in the court of public opinion for Nigerians to make their verdict. Here are some of the primary 4 competency test scripts conducted for primary school teachers in Kaduna State. Should these teachers be allowed to teach our kids?”

Some of the questions under Principle of Teaching include: Briefly explain (a) Child-centred lesson presentation (b) Two importance of a lesson plan to the teacher (c) Two qualities of teaching aids (d) Two most important part of a lesson plan.

Questions under Comprehension and Summary include (1) List two financial crimes, (2) What does EFCC do? (3) What is the function of ICPC? (4) Summarize the major role of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The State government had in June 2017 conducted the competency test which it said 21,780 out of 33,000 teachers failed. The government then disclosed its plan to sack the over 21,000 teachers who failed the test and is now hunting for 25,000 new and qualified teachers to replace them.

This move by the state government generated mixed reactions from different quarters, and led to protests by pupils, teachers and labour unions.

But Governor El-Rufai has maintained that there would be no going back on the education reforms.