Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), receiving a book from the former president of Nigeria and chairman of The Brenthurst Foundation , Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (right);the CEO of the foundation, Dr. Greg Mills (2nd left); and an associate of the foundation, Dickie Davis (2nd right); during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

Related Articles
Enugu Local Govt. Elections: Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State voting at his Amube Ohom Ward 2 polling station in Orba, Udenu L.G.A of the state, on Saturday
November 4, 2017
L-R: Enugu State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mr. Uchenna Udedi; new General Manager of Rangers Management Corporation, Davidson Owumi; new Technical Adviser for Rangers International Football Club, Olugbenga Ayodeji Ogunbote; new Chairman of the Corporation, Chief Festus Oshaba Onuh; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, during the unveiling of Coach Oguntobe at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Enugu, yesterday
November 1, 2017
Left to Right: Tony Ojobo, Director Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commissions (NCC); Sunday Dare, Executive Commissioner Stakeholder Management, NCC; Her Majesty Queen Maxima of The Netherlands and UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate on Financial Inclusion for Development; Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, (EVC) of NCC; and Miss Josephine Amuwa, Director Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis NCC, at the NCC Head Office in Abuja this morning when the Queen paid a scheduled visit to the Commission as part of her advocacy for building strategies to widening financial inclusion in Nigeria.
November 1, 2017