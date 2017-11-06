Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), receiving a book from the former president of Nigeria and chairman of The Brenthurst Foundation , Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (right);the CEO of the foundation, Dr. Greg Mills (2nd left); and an associate of the foundation, Dickie Davis (2nd right); during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji (2nd right) and members of his team, during the inspection of the reconstructed failed box culvert at Chime Avenue, Enugu by New Haven junction after he reopened the road to traffic, in keeping with his three-week deadline for the restoration of the culvert, yesterday.