Gov. Obiano flaunts investment opportunities in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has said that only Lagos stood ahead of the state in terms of investment drive and opportunity.

Obiano, who spoke during the opening of the sales outlet of a soon-to-be-developed estate in the state, Awka Millennium City(AMC), said the state has been positioned as one of the top states in the country.

Speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Obiano in his address said, “We are happy to say that things have moved quickly since after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in June, between M-P Infrsatructure and the Anambra State government.

“This shows that you people are prepared for business. I encourage you to continue and I look forward to the ground breaking ceremony for this estate, in the next four months, whose kind can only be found in Abuja, Lagos, London and America.

“This administration is a business friendly one, and we have been calling on sons and daughter of Anambra from all over the world to bring a part of their investment home.

“We are building a world class state, and our people are speedily heeding our calls and bringing home their investments. With this speed, we are sure that no state in Nigeria can compete with Anambra in terms of attracting investments from outside.

“Our major competitor now is Lagos State, and we are sure that at this pace, we are going to take major investment opportunities from Lagos very soon.”

He said with security in the state, and massive investments, Anambra sons and daughters from all over the world have no reason to remain outside, adding that good infrastructure from residential areas to amenities and business friendly environment had been put in place.

Earlier, the Group CEO, M-P Infrastructure Limited, Dr. Clem Nwogbo, stated that his company was poised to give Anambra an exquisite residential area for top class citizens of the state, promising that the yet-to-be-developed city would harbour all top amenities found in top cities of the world.

“In developing the master plan for AMC, we have had to engage some of the best consultants in the world, to ensure we have the best infrastructure designed, using best in-breed specialist in road and drainage, power, water, sewage, environmental, access control and security solutions design.

“In the next four months, we hope to have completed the access road into the Awka Milenium Estate, Fence wall, Monument gate and have a fully operational concrete fabrication yard,” he added.