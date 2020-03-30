Gov. Obiano seeks N1bn federal grant to fight COVID-19

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has applied to the Federal Government for the sum of N1bn to secure his state against COVID-19 spread.

Obiano said Anambra had opened a special account for donations towards preventing coronavirus from spreading into the state, which currently has zero record of COVID-19.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, the governor said the steps were in line with the state’s resolve to ensure it remained free of the disease.

He urged the Federal Government to avail the state N1bn to help it to sustain the zero record because of the strategic nature of Anambra State people in commerce and industry.

The statement read in part, “Governor Obiano, therefore, considers it imperative that the Federal Government provides at least N1bn to Anambra, which is at risk in view of the multitude of people in its numerous markets and the peripatetic nature of the people who have been helping in the rapid development of all parts of Nigeria.

“Besides, we have as many as 63 major markets in the state, including the Onitsha main market, which is the largest market in West Africa.

“The markets are always full of millions of people from different countries in West and Central Africa, thereby making our people vulnerable to the contagion.

“The Anambra State Government would like to use this opportunity to announce the creation of a special account to assist ndi Anambra grapple with the grave challenges of the coronavirus.

“Known as the Anambra State COVID- 19 account, it is in response to various inquiries from people of Anambra State origin in different parts of Nigeria and beyond who have been seeking ways to assist their people since the viral disease outbreak.”

Adinuba said the account, which was domiciled in a new generation bank, would be administered by Obiano as the Chairman of Anambra COVID-19 Task Force, to ensure absolute transparency and accountability.”