Gov. Ugwuanyi appoints Mrs. Ifeoma Nwobodo as Chairman, IMT Governing Council

Following the recent appointment of the former Chairman, Governing Council of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, Rt. Hon. Festus Uzor as Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the governor has inaugurated the former Chief of Staff to the immediate past governor of the state, Deaconess Mrs. Ifeoma Nwobodo as the new Chairman of the Council.

At the inauguration, Governor Ugwuanyi stated that the exercise was to ensure that the Governing Council was properly constituted as provided by the Law establishing the institution as well as to create room for the effective execution of the Council’s mandate.

The governor noted that his administration was currently implementing measures to reposition the institution and re-establish it as the one of the foremost centres for qualitative education and technological innovations in Nigeria.

While congratulating Mrs. Nwobodo on “the well deserved appointment” and “for accepting to serve the state in this capacity”, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed confident that she will deploy her wealth of knowledge, experience and competence to help bring his administration’s vision for the institution to fruition.

In her response, Mrs. Nwobodo thanked the governor for granting her the opportunity to serve the state as the Chairman, Governing Council of IMT, pointing out that the institution “is well known for its brand in producing quality graduates that are helping to build the nation’s economy”.

She pledged to discharge her duties with other members of the Council creditably and with the fear of God to take the institution to a greater height.

“Your Excellency, you have carefully selected a team that by God’s grace will bring IMT to a greater height, which we all desire. You know that we cannot do this successfully without your support. Therefore, we are counting on your usual support to succeed and we are also counting on God’s help to succeed.

“Like you always say, Your Excellency, Enugu State is in the hands of God and since IMT is in Enugu State, I can confidently say that IMT is in the hands of God”, the new Chairman said.