Governor Chukwuma Soludo has inaugurated 18 commissioners and four heads of government agencies in what observers describe as a major political and administrative reset aimed at strengthening governance in Anambra State.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Government House in Awka, marked one of the governor’s most significant cabinet restructuring moves since beginning his new term in office.

Addressing the newly appointed officials, Soludo charged them to move beyond the prestige associated with political appointments and embrace what he described as “service-driven leadership” rooted in accountability, discipline, and excellence.

The governor stressed that his administration would place heavy emphasis on performance, innovation, and measurable impact, warning appointees against complacency in public office.

Among those sworn in were returning members of Soludo’s first-term cabinet, including Law Mefor, Afam Obidike, and Patrick Agha, signaling the governor’s confidence in some members of his previous team.

The newly-sworn-in officials are expected to immediately assume responsibilities as the administration intensifies efforts to deliver on campaign promises tied to development, investment, and public sector reforms.