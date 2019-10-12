Gov. Ugwuanyi moves to restore Enugu master-plan, inaugurates devt enforcement authority

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday inaugurated the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), headed by his former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh as the Executive Chairman.

The Authority, according to Gov. Ugwuanyi, was established following the amendment of the Enugu State of Nigeria, 2009 Law No.5, for the enforcement of compliance with appropriate standards in the development of the Enugu capital territory and matters connected therewith to align it with the desired governance structure.

Inaugurating the 14-man enforcement authority, the governor stated it was constituted in line with a deliberate choice of the state government to enhance the glory of Enugu as the former capital of Eastern Nigeria, East Central State, old Anambra and Enugu State as well as the present Enugu State.

The governor noted that Enugu deserves an enhanced serene ambience to be able to offer the full compliments of urban triangle; a place to live, work and play.

He, therefore, charged the newly-inaugurated body “to immediately commence the enforcement of full development control in Enugu Capital Territory in keeping with Enugu Urban master-plan, relevant extant laws and the need for biodiversity conservation and ecosystem balance”.

The governor pointed out that the serenity of Enugu city is one of the state’s greatest assets that must be jealously guarded, directing that “you must therefore halt and begin to reverse the contraptions of building approvals pervading Enugu Capital Territory”.

According to him, “Enugu Capital Territory must sustain its ranking as a destination of choice in real estate investment. We expect nothing less from you.

“I must emphasize, as always, that your loyalty as public officers should be to God and the State. You must at all times be seen to pursue honesty, transparency, accountability, equity, justice, fairness and unalloyed commitment to your duty in the course of your service to this state.

“The roles may be different but we are united in the objective – to alleviate the sufferings of our people and put smiles on their faces, and these we must do in fulfillment of our contract with Ndi Enugu”.

Other members of the ECTDA include, the Director, Town Planning, State Ministry of Lands and Urban Development, Mr. Paul Ugwueze; State Surveyor-General, Mr. Godwin Chinyelu Ishiwu; Director, Construction and Maintenance, State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Okechukwu David Okpe; Director of Lands, Mrs. Chinyere Justina Ngwu; and the Director of Traffic/Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer, State Ministry of Transport, Engr. Charles Osita Ugwuagbo.

Others are, Director in the State Ministry of Environment; Managing Director, State Water Corporation, Engr. Chidozie Eze; Managing Director, State Waste Management Authority, Mrs. Amaka Martina Anajemba; Director, State Tourism Board; State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Daniel Okwudili Oha; and representatives of Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South local government areas, Engr. Cyril Mbah, Engr. Anthony Chinweuba Agbo and Surv. Jonathan Onyia, respectively.