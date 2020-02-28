Gov. Ugwuanyi receives 20th National Sports Festival Torch of Unity

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Thursday, received the “Torch of Unity” at the Government House, Enugu, ahead of the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival, billed to hold in Benin City, Edo State, in March this year.

The Torch of Unity’s movement across the 36 states of the country, designed to promote unity, peace and solidarity among Nigerians through participation in sports, was recently flagged off at the State House, Abuja, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed delight that the federal government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has been sustaining the sporting event since 1973, disclosing that the state government has positively impacted the lives of the youth through participation in every edition of the festival as well as other national and international sports competitions.

The governor maintained that his administration will continue to develop all aspects of sports as a big industry for talented youths as well as a factor that unifies the people and creates pleasant moments.

While declaring the movement of the Festival Torch to the next state of destination, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that the state will participate actively in the forthcoming 20th National Sports Festival, saying: “Our athletes and officials are hereby charged to make us proud at EDO 2020, with improved performance/standing at the final National Medals Table.