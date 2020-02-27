Gov. Uzodinma appoints Prof. Henry Njoku as Imo Economic Devt Technical Adviser/Co-ordinator

The Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma, has appointed renowned scholar and private sector practioner, Prof. Henry Njoku as Chief Technical Adviser and Coordinator, Imo State Economic Development and Rehabilitation Council.

The Governor made the appointment on 25th February 2020.

The appointment of Prof. Njoku into the Governor’s inner circle is seen as a master stroke, going by his wealth of experience and the value he brings to governance.

Prof. Njoku is an acclaimed entrepreneur whose experience and influence spans across the academia as well as the private and public sectors.

He is not new in government circles having been a former Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development in Imo State under the administration of former Governor, Late Senator Evan Enwerem.

A first class honours graduate from University of Ife and a Commonwealth Scholar at the University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom and External examiner to other highly-rated universities.

Prof. Njoku was former Director of Technology Park at the University of Port Harcourt.

At the University of Port Harcourt he pioneered the Triple-Helix Concept of University-Public -Private Sector Collaboration and the branding of Uniport as an Entrepreneurial University.

He is a man well-acquainted with the workings of the private sector as he had promoted many SMEs and also was a council member of the Rivers/Bayelsa Branch of the Manufacturer’s Association of Nigeria (MAN).

Prof. Njoku has also been involved in strategic planning for various Political Campaigns and Administrations in Imo State since 1992.

His current appointment will be a big plus for Governor Hope Uzodinma administration as he would bring his diverse background and experience to bear on formulation of government policies that will resuscitate and rejuvenate Imo State economy to the benefit of the entire people of the state.