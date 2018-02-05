Governor Ifeanyi of Enugu State (middle) addressing nursing mothers during an immunization programme at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Enugu, yesterday. He was accompanied by state Commissioner for Gender Affairs, Princess Peace Nnaji (right), and the chairman, Enugu State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Arthur Chinedu Idoko.

February 5, 2018 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (right), being received by the chairman of Udi Local Government Area, Mr. Nestor Ochin (middle), and his deputy, Barr. Ikechukwu Ozor, during her medical outreach at the council area. With them is the bouquet bearer.