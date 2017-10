Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin, will marry off their daughter, Oluwatosin to her fiancé, Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya, the son of Omooba Tokunbo Olusanya in Lagos on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Twenty-five-year-old Tosin is the first of the four children of Bukola and Toyin.