Governors to establish infection control centres to support health workers

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) said it would set up centres to support health workers in states to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The governors stated this after their fifth meeting held via teleconference to discuss ways of tackling the impact of COVID-19.

In a communique by Chairman of the NGF and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, the governors said infection prevention and control committees would be set up in states to support health workers, who were at the frontline of the fights against the pandemic.

The governors said they were working to improve their logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection and care.

“Most states have established COVID-19 hotlines and will ensure that emergency services are integrated into the operations of their Task Force on COVID-19,” Fayemi said.

Following a briefing from the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) led by Aliko Dangote and Herbert Nwigwe and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on the delivery of healthcare equipment and distribution of palliatives to the most vulnerable persons across states, the governors commended the group for their commitment and collaboration on the COVID-19 response.

The governors said they recognised the importance of ensuring the continuous existence of businesses during the lockdown and would take necessary measures to support same.