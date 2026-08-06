The Presidency on Wednesday dismissed criticism from the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Mr. Donald Duke, that the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway would not extend beyond Epe in Lagos State, saying the project has already reached Ogun State.

The Presidency said the former Cross River State governor’s criticism was politically motivated and not rooted in fact.

Donald Duke was governor of Cross River State from 1999 to 2007 and was also the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in 2019.

Reacting to the comment attributed to Duke — that the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway would not go beyond Lagos — the Presidency said the PRP candidate’s remarks were in poor taste.’

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi, said Duke was “arguing against reality” by claiming the highway would not extend beyond Lagos and by questioning the project’s priority.

In a post on his verified X account, the presidential aide said: “Former Governor Donald Duke, who wants to become President on the banner of an unviable political platform, has also joined the chorus of those saying the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway will not go beyond Lagos State.

“I think politics makes a lot of people say things they don’t mean or believe. They just talk for the sake of talking or because of bad politics. There is actually no sense in arguing against reality.

“While Duke was saying on TV that the Coastal Highway won’t go beyond Epe, the project has reached Ogun State, and work is ongoing on the Ondo and Akwa Ibom State sections of the coastal road.”