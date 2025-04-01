Green Africa has temporarily suspended its flight operations due to an unforeseen issue with its aircraft lessor.

The airline stated that despite efforts to manage the situation and avoid disruption, flights will remain grounded until after the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays.

In a statement to customers, Green Africa expressed regret over the inconvenience and assured passengers that it is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“We sincerely apologise to our valued customers who will be impacted by this disruption. Please rest assured that we are actively working towards ensuring that we are able to resume operations in very short order,” the airline said.

The airline did not provide specific details regarding the issue with its lessor but reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and customer service.

Passengers affected by the disruption are advised to stay updated through Green Africa’s official communication channels.