Grieving husband dies 24 hours after wife’s demise

Residents of Ajao Estate in the Isolo area of Lagos State are in mourning following the death of a mother of four, Mrs Chibuzor Balogun.

Chibuzor, whose 14-year-old son, Uche, said was a little above 30 years, died at their residence, No. 2 Raji Aliu Street, off the Airport Road, Ajao Estate, last Wednesday.

According to Uche, his mother had been complaining of general weakness of the body for some days and the family thought that it was a minor thing.

He added that Chibuzor started excreting loose stool and vomiting and it was at this point that they realised it could be something serious.

Uche stated that his father, Isiaka Balogun, aka Gaddafi, rushed his mother to a clinic, where she was placed on certain medication and she was discharged later.

He said when they got back home, her condition worsened, noting that before they could get a vehicle to convey her to hospital, she died.

The teenager stated, “She told me that she was vomiting in the morning after I left for school. When I returned from school in the afternoon, I met her in bed; she looked pale. She told me that she had been excreting loose stool and vomiting. I asked my dad to take her to hospital. And when he took her to hospital, they gave her an injection and he brought her back home.

“She was still experiencing pains as was excreting and vomiting after returning from the hospital. I had to get her 7Up and added some salt to it and gave her to drink to see if it could give her strength since the doctor said it was cholera.

“My dad had to take her to the same hospital but they rejected her. We had to rush her to the General Hospital, Isolo, and when we got there, the doctor examined her and told us that she couldn’t make it. One of our family friends and I had to return home, leaving my father behind.”

Uche added that in the afternoon, he received a call concerning his father’s health and he and some of relatives and friends quickly went to the hospital.

He said they tried to ensure that Isiaka was admitted to the general hospital, but he was rejected by doctors and nurses there.

As a result, they moved him to the Jericho Hospital in Mafoluku, where he was admitted.

Uche added, “He was on the second drip when I noticed that the drip had stopped and he began to breathe heavily.

“Out of apprehension, I called the doctor, who pushed me out of the room and asked me to stay outside.

“Due to their delay in coming out, I went inside to check what had happened. When I asked the doctor again if my dad was breathing, he told me that he couldn’t make it.

“Now we don’t have a mother and a father. We are four boys – the youngest is two, while I am 14. How am I going to take care of these ones?

“This house, which was my grandfather’s house, had been sold. I learnt that my father used part of the money he realised from the sale of this place to build a house at the tollgate area. I don’t know the area. I only know that he did not complete the house; only one part of it has been roofed as I was told.”

However, some residents of the estate are worried by the cholera outbreak.

One of the residents, who identified himself simply as Ajala, appealed to the government to come to the aid of the people urgently before death from cholera would spread and become an emergency matter.

Our correspondent, who went round the area, observed the poor sanitation in the compound, where the deceased lived.

The house with 14 rooms and shops has only two pit toilets.

One of the tenants, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that they had between now and December to remain in the house as it had been sold.

The Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said Chibuzor died of malaria and typhoid, while the diabetic husband died of shock following his wife’s death. – Punch.