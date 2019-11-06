Golden Eaglets crash out of U-17 World Cup

Netherlands early Wednesday ended Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets campaign for a sixth FIFA U-17 World Cup, beating them 3-1.

Sontje Hansen was the Dutch man who sent the five-time champions home, scoring the winners three goals, with the first one recorded in the 4th minute.

Nigeria’s Olakunle Olusegun had quickly responded with an equalizer in the 12 minute. But three minutes after Hansen put the Dutch on the front seat again.

The first half ended 2-1 in favour of the Dutch.

The Golden Eaglets known as comeback kings when down, failed to re-enact the magic. in the second half.

Hansen then effectively killed the Eaglets when he scored his third goal to make a hat-trick from the spot in the 80th minute.

The Golden Eaglets joined Angola on the exit train out of the Brazil tournament. Angola lost earlier to Korea Republic.

The only African team left in the tournament is Senegal. The team will face Spain on Wednesday night.