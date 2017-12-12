GTB bags EMEA awards for excellence

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTB) has bagged the EMEA Finance awards as the “Best Bank in Nigeria” and the “Best Bank for CSR in Africa.”

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, also bagged the award for the CEO of the Year, which he won in 2013, thus becoming the first ever repeat winner in the history of the awards.

EMEA Finance is a leading bimonthly global industry publication that reports on the major financial events and happenings initiated and influenced by the international financial industry active in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The award celebrates Africa’s most innovative banks taking into consideration its market strength, profitability, growth and earnings, potentials and quality of management.

According to Christopher Moore, Publisher and Chief Executive of EMEA Finance Magazine: “In recent years, GTBank has attracted laudable accolades for its efforts in growing local communities through key interventions for SMEs in the Fashion and Food industry. This novel initiative of the Bank, has enabled it create free platforms for budding entrepreneurs across Africa to grow their businesses. In recognition of the bank’s effort in impacting local communities across Africa, GTBank is the proud winner of the 2017 Best Bank for CSR in Africa.”

He further stated that “GTBank’s emergence as “Best Bank in Nigeria” demonstrates its ability to continuously deliver notable success by leveraging cutting edge technology to deliver excellent services to a diverse African community and bolster efforts towards on-boarding the unbanked”

Receiving the award on behalf of the Bank, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director/CEO of GTBank said: “We are honored to be recognized as the Best Bank in Nigeria and Africa’s Best Bank for Corporate Social Responsibility. These awards reflects our progress in building strong, value adding relationships with our customers and demonstrates that of far greater importance to us, beyond providing first class service, is the role we play in our host communities.”

He further stated that, “I am humbled to be recognized as CEO of the Year for a second time; this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the amazing team of people at GTBank. We will continue to differentiate ourselves by aggressively pursuing innovative solutions that create sustainable value for all our customers and stakeholders whilst championing high impact CSR initiatives to support the economic growth and social progress of our communities.