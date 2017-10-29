Guber race: APGA will rule Anambra for 50 years – Soludo

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday, predicted that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) would rule Anambra State for 50 years.

Soludo also predicted economic greatness for the state, adding that the development road map of the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, must be sustained.

The economist stated this on Saturday at Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, during the inauguration of Obiano’s re-election campaign committee in the area.

He said, “APGA will rule Anambra State for 50 years during which time Anambra would have become one of the best economies in Africa. I can see the indices of modern economic development being put in place by the Obiano government. His agricultural transformation is unique.

“I urge our people to vote for Obiano again so that he can sustain what I’m seeing in this state. After Obiano, I see a continuation of APGA government in this state for up to 50 years because, for the past 11 years, APGA has done marvelously well in this state. I don’t see a change of loyalty soon.”

He urged the people of the state not to be deceived by those contesting the November 18 poll in the state to pursue vendetta.

In his remarks, a former National Chairman of APGA, Victor Umeh, also urged the people of the area to sustain the APGA leadership in the state.

While expressing optimism that his party would win the November 18 poll in the state, Obiano urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure that the wish of the people was protected in the election.