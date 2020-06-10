Guber race: My academic certificates are genuine, says Obaseki

…as APC inaugurates committees for Edo primaries

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has described those raising eyebrows over his academic qualifications, as mischievous.

He also dismissed the allegations of certificate fraud as baseless, unfounded and diversionary.

Obaseki’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, challenged the accusers to approach the issuing institutions to verify the authenticity of the particulars.

Osagie in a statement, said Obaseki duly earned his certificates from the different educational institutions he attended.

He said those raising issues about them are only being mischievous.

“The hullabaloo over the Governor’s certificates is a lame and weak effort to cause crisis and stir unnecessary controversy.

The Governor’s displayed results are duly earned from the institutions he attended.

“If any individual or group of persons have issues with the results, they are free to approach the institutions to make enquiries as regards the authenticity of the particulars.

“They are free to go to St. Mathews Anglican Primary School; Eghosa Grammar School, the University of Ibadan (UI) and others, to verify the results.”

On issues over how the governor gained admission to the University of Ibadan with his results, Osagie said, “the criteria for admission is the sole preserve of the institution and anyone with issues over the criteria can also approach the institution for clarification.

“It is not the place of a political party to query an institution over the requirement for admitting its students,” he added.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated two committees to examine the six aspirants contesting in the June 22 Edo governorship primaries.

One of the committees will screen the aspirants, while the other will handle appeals arising from the screening.

APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, performed the ceremony on Tuesday at the party National Secretariat in Abuja.

The screening committee has Prof. Jonathan Ayuba as Chairman.

Other members are Prof. Agbo Madaki, Ibrahim Zailani, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed “Binani”, Dr. Jane- Frances Agbu

and Fort Dike.

Dr. Rabe Nasir will serve as secretary of the committee; while Prof. Abubakar Fari is the Chairman of the appeal committee.

Prof. Sadeeque Abba, Barr. Gbenga Olubajo, Mohammed Idris, Esther Bepeh are the other members.

Barr. Daniel Bwala will serve as the Secretary.

Oshiomhole urged the committees to do a thorough job.

“I want to encourage you to take this exercise very seriously. I’m sure you can only imagine how we felt as a party after we won an election in Bayelsa.

“There were no questions, in fact, best election ever conducted in Bayelsa .

“There was no violence, people voted but we lost it because the deputy governor according to the Supreme Court had contradiction in his document and we lost it.

“So, the screening is not a formality and we expect you to be very meticulous in every material in particular to protect our party so that let it not be said that we did not learn anything from Bayelsa.

“As you know, sometimes, when things go wrong, everybody sees it that the National Working Committee (NWC) did not do a thorough job,” Oshiomhole said.

According to him, the leadership takes the blame if anything go wrong.

“For me, the important lesson is that we take steps to correct any mistakes we may have made in the past.

“So, we will give you copies of our party Constitution. This constitution is the basis of our action. We will make it available to you.

“We will also make the guidelines available to you, that have been developed for the purpose of conducting primaries.

“So, I trust that giving your calibre, that you will help the party to do a thorough job, so as to protect us as an institution from any possible judicial reversal of anything arising from the process,” he said.

The screening committee headed by Prof. Jonathan Ayuba would screen the six governorship aspirants of the party before the primaries scheduled for 22 June.

The appeal committee headed by Prof. Abubakar Fari, is expected to handle appeals or disagreements arising from the screening.

The screening of the aspirants will take place at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja between June 10 and June 11, while the appeal committee will begin sitting on June 12.

The governorship aspirants are the incumbent Godwin Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Mr Osaro Obaz, Dr Pius Odubu, Mr Matthew Iduoriyekemwe and Mr Chris Ogiemwonyi.