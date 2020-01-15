Gunmen abduct teachers in Edo

January 15, 2020 0

Gunmen on Tuesday abducted two teachers at   Obi Primary School  in Avbiosi community in the Owan West Local Government  Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that  the hoodlums kidnapped the  teachers – a male and female –   while they were teaching their  pupils who had just resumed for the second term.

The development, which came  barely two days after suspected Fulani herdsmen killed an 11-year-old boy in Sobe, had   sparked  panic  in the Avbiosi community. Sobe is also in the Owan West LGA..

An eyewitness said the gunmen stormed the school around 10.30am, ordering six teachers including those abducted at gunpoint to   go with them.

They were said to have shot  indiscriminately while the operation lasted.

However, four of the teachers reportedly escaped while being taken them away by the gunmen.

It was said that police, supported by hunters and vigilantes, rescued the male teacher at night.

Chairman of  the council, Frank Ilaboya, promised  that the female teacher identified as Mrs Esther Alabi would soon be rescued from her abductors.

Ilaboya,  who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary,  Hassan Otinau, said, “We won’t relent until Mrs Alabi is rescued  unhurt. There is hope that she will be out in no time.

“I want to commend the security agencies, the youths and other concerned members of the public who   joined the search party.”

The veteran sports journalist  said the kidnappers  spoke  with Alabi’s  family, but did not disclose if the hoodlums had demanded any ransom.

Ilaboya said,  “I personally spoke with  her and urged her to be in good spirits that help was near.” – Punch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

PDP bemoans Supreme Court Judgement on Imo guber election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Imo state governorship election stressing that the destiny of the people of Imo state is being taken from the governor they ...