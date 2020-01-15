Gunmen abduct teachers in Edo

Gunmen on Tuesday abducted two teachers at Obi Primary School in Avbiosi community in the Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the hoodlums kidnapped the teachers – a male and female – while they were teaching their pupils who had just resumed for the second term.

The development, which came barely two days after suspected Fulani herdsmen killed an 11-year-old boy in Sobe, had sparked panic in the Avbiosi community. Sobe is also in the Owan West LGA..

An eyewitness said the gunmen stormed the school around 10.30am, ordering six teachers including those abducted at gunpoint to go with them.

They were said to have shot indiscriminately while the operation lasted.

However, four of the teachers reportedly escaped while being taken them away by the gunmen.

It was said that police, supported by hunters and vigilantes, rescued the male teacher at night.

Chairman of the council, Frank Ilaboya, promised that the female teacher identified as Mrs Esther Alabi would soon be rescued from her abductors.

Ilaboya, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Otinau, said, “We won’t relent until Mrs Alabi is rescued unhurt. There is hope that she will be out in no time.

“I want to commend the security agencies, the youths and other concerned members of the public who joined the search party.”

The veteran sports journalist said the kidnappers spoke with Alabi’s family, but did not disclose if the hoodlums had demanded any ransom.

Ilaboya said, “I personally spoke with her and urged her to be in good spirits that help was near.” – Punch.