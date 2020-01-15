Kwara State bans religious activities in public schools

The Kwara State government has warned religious organisations against preaching or engaging in religious activities in public schools.

A statement on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Fatimoh Bisola Ahmed, reads: “It has come to the notice of the government that some religious organisations have been going to public schools to preach during the morning Assembly. The ministry warns that no religious organisation is permitted to go to public schools to hold any religious activities during morning Assembly.

“The ministry, therefore, directs that prayers should be said silently. The government appeals to school heads and other stakeholders to adhere to this directive as it is to maintain peace and decorum in our schools. All principals, head teachers and Education Secretaries should please take please note.”

