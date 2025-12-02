Suspected gunmen on Monday evening reportedly hijacked an Aba-bound bus carrying passengers in the Ngor Okpala area of Imo State.

Eyewitness accounts claimed the hoodlums emerged from the bush, shot sporadically and took control of the bus which had left Owerri for Aba, Abia State.

The situation, according to the witnesses, led to pandemonium, as other vehicles either reversed abruptly or screeched to a halt, while passengers scampered for safety.

“They came out of the bush and started shooting and then kidnapped a fully loaded bus.

“Many passengers ran out of their vehicles; some ran into the bush, and some others ran back. The situation was terrifying,” a source said.

Recall that suspected gunmen had in May 2025 abducted about 18 passengers in a like manner at the same axis.

A few weeks after the incident, more than 20 other passengers were reportedly kidnapped in the same area, while no fewer than two persons were said to have been killed in the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Henry Okoye, was yet to react to the incident at the time of filing this report, as calls to his line did not go through, while he was yet to respond to messages sent to him.