President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday directed service chiefs and intelligence heads to intensify the crackdown on insecurity and deliver more efficient nationwide results.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the President met the security chiefs at the State House in Abuja during a closed-door session lasting more than an hour.

After the meeting, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, said the discussions were engaging, with the President issuing fresh directives to strengthen ongoing operations.

Oluyede assured Nigerians that security agencies were improving coordination to ensure peaceful yuletide celebrations across the country. (NAN)