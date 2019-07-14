Gunmen invade Senator Abbo’s home, kill uncle, kidnap step mum

About 13 gunmen in the early hours of yesterday invaded the family house of Senator Elisha Abbo and killed his uncle, David Ella.

The armed men, it was learnt, also abducted the senator’s stepmother, Madam Rifkatu Ishaku, who was just delivered of a child 11 days ago.

The embattled lawmaker, who is yet to recover from the backlash of slapping a lady in a viral video recently, made the revelation while addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday.

Abbo hails from Mubi North and represents Adamawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

“About 13 gunmen armed with AK47 invaded my family house around 10:00a.m on Saturday and shot my uncle dead.

“They dragged my father and brothers out of their rooms and went after my stepmother when they were told that my biological mother was late. They took the poor woman away and left behind her 11-day-old child.

“My stepmother is still with the kidnappers now (as of 5:30pm on Saturday.) The kidnappers have called me with a Cameroonian MTN number, but they had yet to demand ransom,” he said.

Abbo lamented that the kidnappers have camps just about two kilometres away from Mubi town, but that neither the military, nor the security operatives have been able to dislodge them.

“The Federal Government, the military and the police are not doing enough in aspect of insecurity in this country.

“The security agencies and the military know the hideouts of the criminals, but they will not go after them.

“Of what use is the Army barracks and the Mobile Police base in Mubi when they cannot enter two kilometres into the bush and dislodge the kidnappers?

“The kidnappers are using the ransom they are collecting to fund terrorism in this country. That’s just the truth,” he said.

The Adamawa Police Command spokesman, Suleiman Yahaya, confirmed the incident in Yola yesterday.

Mr. Yahaya, a deputy superintendent of police, explained that the abductors took away Abbo’s stepmother when his uncle came out of his house nearby and raised the alarm, but was immediately shot to death by the fleeing gunmen.

“Our men from the Inspector General of Police team are after them,” Yahaya said.