The Police in Anambra State have confirmed the kidnapping of a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr Justice Azuka.

Azuka was kidnapped on Tuesday night at Ugwunapampa Road, Onitsha Anambra State while returning home.

Police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, disclosed that the Command has “activated Operational plans for the possible rescue and arrest of the kidnappers of the lawmaker.”

Ikenga confirmed that Azuka, the member representing Onitsha North Constituency was whisked away at about 9:20 pm by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

“The Command is already working on some clues for possible rescue and arrest of the kidnappers,” Ikenga said.