A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrike, intended to neutralise Lakurawa terrorists, marred Christmas celebrations in Sokoto State on Wednesday as it mistakenly hit two communities in Silame Local Government Area of the state, killing several residents.

This is just as terrorists attacked a military base in Borno State with armed drones, injuring five members of the troops.

Eyewitnesses’ accounts said the accidental bombing in Sokoto claimed the lives of at least 10 villagers and left several others wounded.

The affected communities, Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa, are located near the Surame forest, a known hideout for the Lakurawa sect and bandits.

A resident of Silame, Malam Yahya, told our correspondent that the airstrike occurred around 7am on Christmas Day, disrupting what should have been a peaceful holiday.

He said no fewer than 10 villagers were killed with several others sustaining varying degrees of injuries during the airstrike aimed at the terrorists.

The Chairman of Silame Local Government Area, Abubakar Daftarana, confirmed the attack and expressed shock at the devastation.

“The villagers were sitting peacefully when the bombs started dropping on the communities. They were innocent and peace-loving people who had no criminal record.

“It is too early to confirm the number of people either killed or injured because we are still assessing the development,” he said.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’I, declined comments on the matter, saying it was not their operation.

On its part, the Nigerian Air Force promised to investigate the fallout of the airstrike.

NAF spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, stated that the operation was conducted based on credible intelligence and surveillance.

However, Akinboyewa assured that the force would investigate claims of civilian casualties.

“The airstrikes were conducted based on credible intelligence from multiple sources, along with confirmatory aerial surveillance. Nevertheless, reports of possible harm to civilians will be thoroughly investigated and we will update you appropriately,” he said.

Also, the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma said military operations were conducted based on thorough intelligence and reconnaissance missions.

In a statement on Wednesday, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullah, Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, said the targets struck in the vicinity of Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa were associated with the Lakurawa group.

He said, “However, it is crucial to clarify that all military operations are conducted based on thorough intelligence and reconnaissance missions.

“This rigorous process is particularly important when targeting groups like the Lakurawa terrorist organisation, as it aims to ensure precision and protect civilian lives.

“Given the serious nature of these operations, the public is urged to rely on confirmed information to prevent misinformation and unnecessary panic.

“There is a significant risk that terrorist groups may attempt to undermine military successes through media disinformation, necessitating caution concerning unverified claims, especially in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry.

“Importantly, the targets struck in the vicinity of Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa have been positively identified as associated with the Lakurawa group, reinforcing the justification for the military action taken.”

It was learnt on Wednesday that the insurgents launched an attack on Forward Operating Base located in Wajiroko area of Damboa Local Government in Borno State with a drone around 3pm on Tuesday.

Scores of the troops were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries at a duty post following the attack.

Multiple local sources who did not want to be identified, however, claimed that some soldiers may have died in the attack.

“We heard a sound from the base and at a point, smoke was seen in the hair, the way it looked, someone or people must have died in the attack,” a source claimed.

While the military is yet to confirm the attack, efforts to reach the spokesman of Operation Hadin Kai, Lt Col. A.Y. Jingina, proved abortive as he neither picked nor returned calls.

Also, a signal of the incident sighted by one of our correspondents showed that terrorists launched two attacks on the troops and while one was repelled, the other led left five soldiers injured. The signal said the terrorists, during the first attack, used mortars and other firearms but they were repelled, adding that shortly after, the terrorists used multiple armed drones.

It read, “At approximately 13:00 hours on 23 December 2024, Forward Operating Base Wajiroko in Damboa Local Government Area came under attack by suspected terrorists. The attackers initially launched the assault using mortars and other firearms, but troops stationed at the base successfully repelled the assault, forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray.

“Shortly after, at around 13:23 hours, the base was targeted again in a coordinated attack using multiple armed drones equipped with locally fabricated grenades. Observers at the base reported spotting up to four distinct armed drones during the attack.

“Five soldiers sustained injuries during the drone assault. They received first aid and are awaiting evacuation to the 25 Brigade Field Ambulance for further medical attention. Equipment damage included one damaged gun truck.

“The general security situation in the area is calm but remains highly unpredictable. Despite the attacks, troop morale and combat efficiency are reported to be satisfactory. “

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen Buba Edward, could not be reached as of the time of filling this report.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, warned citizens against engaging in any form of trading or transaction with terrorists, bandits and other non-state actors.

The CDS, who lamented that some unpatriotic elements had been trading with these groups, noted that their actions were sabotaging the efforts of the military and other security agencies.

Musa issued the warning on Wednesday after visiting patients at the Defence Headquarters Medical Centre as part of Christmas celebrations, which coincided with his birthday.

He said, “I want to also call on those few ones that think they are making money by trading with those terrorists and bandits. Those terrorists and bandits have no respect for anybody. Once you think you are trading with them they are going to come after you. If they don’t come after you, they will come after, either your relations – your brother, your sister, your wife, your husband. So, please nobody should trade with those guys.

“If we do not encourage them, we do not trade with them, they will not survive. That is the important thing we are saying.”

Musa regretted that terrorism was not nipped in the bud when it began, which, according to him, allowed it to fester to this day.

He said, “The mistakes that were made in the past when this thing (terrorism/banditry) started were that we did not nip it in the bud. We allowed it to get to where it is. But thank God everybody is putting hands together and we are very happy Nigerians are warming up. We are getting a lot of support from Nigerians, a lot of prayers, a lot of information on things that are happening everywhere. We must continue to do that.”

Musa assured that the military would leave no stone unturned to ensure that Nigeria was peaceful in 2025.

He said, “I think since we started to where we are today there is a remarkable improvement in the security situation, and we are going to take that further. That is why I said next year is defining, which means that we will do everything possible to ensure that Nigeria is peaceful.

“We are going to put every effort to ensure that we continue to live in peace. It’s not something that is automatic, but I know if we have the cooperation of Nigerians that is possible because God is with us always. We are going to make sure that Nigeria is better for everyone. “

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede, celebrated Christmas with troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

During the celebration at the Theatre Command in Maimalari Cantonment, Oluyede commended the troops for their dedication to the fight against insurgency in the state.

He praised their efforts in recent operations, which led to the deaths and capture of many terrorists in rural communities across the state and the North East region.

“Your efforts and success in recent operations shows your level of commitment to the fight against insurgency,” Oluyede said.

He reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu towards enhancing the capacity of the Armed Forces through provision of modern arms, vehicles and equipment to ensure that the war was brought to logical conclusion within the shortest possible time.

The COAS said the Christmas lunch with the troops, including wounded soldiers, provided a unique opportunity to appreciate the sacrifice, loyalty and camaraderie of the troops in the theatre and other operations across the country.

On his part, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, commended the effective role of the military in tackling insurgency and pledged sustained support to counter insurgency in the region.

“The state government will not relent in ensuring adequate support to the military in your various operations,” Zulum said.

The governor, who was represented on the occasion by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijjani, announced a cash support of N2m two to the frontline fighters who sustained injuries. – Punch.