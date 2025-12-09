There is tension and apprehension in Magogo village of Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State with the abduction of five members of the community by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The National President of the Magongo Development Association (MDA), Prince Jordan Akpata, confirmed the incidence on phone early morning of today, Tuesday.

Akpata stated on phone that the victims had earlier last Friday travelled to Jos, the Plateau State capital, for a wedding ceremony. “But while returning home on Monday night from Jos, the wedding guests traveling in a vehicle were intercepted and kidnapped at about 8:30pm Monday night.”

He said, “The victims were just few kilometres to arrive their destination in Magongo when the gunmen intercepted them.

“The victims were forcefully disembarked from their vehicle and ordered into the bush at gunpoint.”

Prince Akpata appealed to the Kogi State Government and security agencies to urgently intervene and ensure the safe rescue of the abducted citizens.

The spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, DSP Williams Ovye Aya, could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.