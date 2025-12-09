Indian authorities have deported 32 Nigerians linked to a transnational drug network barely two weeks after security operatives arrested about 50 suspects in a multi-state narcotics raid.

The arrests were part of one of India’s largest coordinated crackdowns on a foreign-run drug and hawala syndicate operating across major cities.

Fresh reports from the Times of India on Wednesday revealed that investigators traced the network to a Nigeria-based kingpin identified simply as “Nick,” who is reportedly wanted in several drug-trafficking cases.

According to senior officials of the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement police unit, all the Nigerians arrested in Delhi were allegedly working for the fugitive kingpin.

Less than 10 days after the EAGLE team, in coordination with the Delhi police, nabbed 50 Nigerians linked to drug peddling, 32 of them have been deported.

“During the probe, the officials found that the foreign drug peddlers were working for one Nick, who is wanted in multiple cases registered by EAGLE,” the report stated.

Officials also disclosed in the report that the fugitive kingpin, believed to be operating from Nigeria, maintained about 100 associates in Delhi alone, expanding what police now describe as a multi-layered supply chain that feeds clients nationwide.

“Investigators told the TOI that a forensic review of digital devices recovered from the suspects showed the network had over 3,000 clientele across India, with customer lists pieced together from payment trails, encrypted chats, and delivery contacts.”

“In some instances, the payments were routed through businesses that appeared legitimate on paper but existed primarily to launder drug money,” the report added.

The report further stated that “EAGLE’s probe also uncovered a chain of companies allegedly used to clean illicit proceeds.”

“Furthermore, in another instance, a publisher laundered Rs 20 lakh to Nigeria after partnering with the peddlers.

Similarly, peddlers tied up with businessmen dealing in footwear and apparel,” the report quoted investigators as having disclosed.

The report added that the Delhi Police moved swiftly to deport 32 of the Nigerian nationals “on priority,” while seven others are facing prosecution after drugs were recovered from them during the raid.

The remaining suspects, officials said, “may also be deported” pending clearance and documentation reviews.