Gunmen kill another Nigerian, injure two others in South Africa

The Nigerian community in South Africa has again been thrown into mourning following the killing by gunmen of one of its members who also left two others injured.

Mr Odefa Ikele, spokesperson for Nigerian Union South Africa, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos.

Ikele said the incident that led to the death of Mr Chikamso Ufordi, who hailed from the Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State and injuries sustained by the two others happened at about 7pm on Saturday, in Nigel.

Nigel is a small gold mining town in Gauteng Province, East Rand near Johannesburg.

“One of the witnesses informed us that the deceased, Mr Chikamso Ufordi, from Awgu LGA Enugu State was trailed by some unknown gun men, and was shot point blank while in his car with two other Nigerian friends.

“His friends also sustained injuries, but the late Chikamso died immediately before help could arrive from the province’s Emergency Medical Services team.

“The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. A case of murder and attempted murder has already been opened at Nigel Police Cluster,’’ Ikele told NAN on telephone.

Three Nigerians were among other foreign nationals who, on October 22, suffered fresh xenophobic attacks on foreigners in different locations of Witbank, Mpumanlaga Province, South Africa.

The October 22 attacks came on the heels of efforts by presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure they found amicable and lasting solution to xenophobia in the latter’s country.

Such peace efforts saw Buhari visiting Ramaphosa and holding a town hall meeting with the Nigerian community.