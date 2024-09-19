The Proprietor and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola(SAN) said the herbal drugs produced from ABUAD’s Research Center are very effective and of high quality.

Babalola said the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) licensed ABUAD to produce the herbal drugs capable of treating different ailments and combating viruses affecting the human body.

Babalola who said that herbal-based drugs are more potent and effective than modern capsules called on the United States of America (USA) and the European countries to partner and support the institution in the manufacturing of drugs being produced from ABUAD’s Research Center with African herbs.

The Senior Advocate stated this when the delegation from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) led by its Deputy Director-General for Partnerships and Delivery, Dr Kenton Dashiel, paid him a visit on the university campus in Ado-Ekiti.

Babalola said, “We are looking for investors. ABUAD has grown beyond what you knew. Apart from the world recognition we need investors. We also want grants to support us .This is the hand work of only one man, one man who never attended any university.

Those who know me know that I am a self -made man.

“My education ended in primary six, but I built on it. Through private correspondence courses, I obtained two degrees from the University abroad.

“ I have established the most expensive Research Center in Nigeria. We want partnership with the US and Europe to collaborate in the manufacturing of drugs using African herbs, which are more potent, stronger, and more effective than those produced elsewhere”.

The ABUAD proprietor revealed that the University has entered into partnerships with more than 60 foreign universities across countries like the US, UK, Germany, South Africa, among others

Babalola said the over 10 years partnership between IITA and ABUAD has been fruitful.

“The beauty of ABUAD is as a result of what I saw in IITA, Ibadan, Oyo State. More than 60 International Universities have partnered with ABUAD.

“We have them from the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, South Africa, and many more.

“The collaboration I cherished most is the one with IITA.”

In his response, Dashiel commended the partnership between IITA and ABUAD which he said began in 2012. He hailed Babalola’s contributions to agriculture in Nigeria. He promised that IITA will do everything possible to sustain and strengthen the partnership with the institution.

“We have been having productive partnership since 2012. We will do everything possible to make sure the partnership grows stronger.

“We will invest to see this University become more professional and make sure that ABUAD is ranked globally among Universities like Cambridge, Harvard, and others.”