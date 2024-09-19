The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Wednesday commenced the airlift of election materials for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to Benin, Edo State, ahead of the upcoming governorship election scheduled for 21 September 2024.

A statement signed by Group Captain Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information said, “This move is part of a broader effort to ensure timely and secure delivery of sensitive materials necessary for the smooth conduct of the elections.

“The airlift operation demonstrates the collaboration between NAF and INEC, aimed at facilitating logistics and ensuring a peaceful election process in Edo State”.

It may be recalled that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, during a recent meeting with the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, reiterated NAF’s commitment to providing airlift for the swift movement of electoral materials.

“This is in fulfilment of NAF’s constitutional responsibility of providing Military Aid to Civil Authority.”