Herdsmen attacks: Gov. Ishaku raises alarm as arms-laden helicopter lands in Taraba village

A helicopter suspected to be loaded with arms and ammunition was said to have landed on Saturday in Jibu, a village located along River Benue, in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan-Abu, told one of our correspondents that the arms and ammunition were allegedly meant for a militia that might be planning attacks on Taraba villages.

“This system of arms delivery was used prior to the tragic attacks on Agatu communities in Benue State last year, which led to the death of three persons.

“That strategy worked for them in Agatu and they are using it again. This could be another planned militia attacks on the people of Taraba,” he said.

The member representing Wukari II Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Josiah Aji, on Sunday said he had been told of the development.

Aji, who spoke on the telephone, said he had contacted the Chairman of the Wukari LGA, Daniel Adi, to be on the alert, adding that security agencies were investigating the report.

The LGA chairman, Adi, said he had sent his surveillance team to the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, dismissed the information as a rumour.

Misal said, “For now, the information remains a rumour, but we have our men there. As soon as we have further information about the issue, I will get back to you.”