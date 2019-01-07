Hoodlums raze over 30 shops, vehicles in Ibadan

Hoodlums have wreaked havoc in Idi Arere area of Ibadan in the early hours of Sunday, razing more than 30 houses including shops.

It was observed that apart from houses, they also destroyed vehicles and structures along the Bode-Idi Arere-Ojo Oba axis of the metropolis.

Beer parlours, electronic stores, fashion designer shops and shops of clothing material dealers were among the shops torched with property worth millions of naira either looted or destroyed.

The destruction occurred on both sides of the road from the junction and stopped just before Alleluia filling station.

But some shops appeared looted before the fire as the charred remains of some valuable goods were nowhere to be found in the morning as broken bottles and pieces of smashed vehicle windshields littered the main road when our correspondent visited the scene.

Meantime, no fewer than eleven hoodlums have been arrested by men of the Oyo State Police Command in connection with the early Sunday morning mayhem which led to destruction of property worth millions of naira.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police who confirmed the incident in a statement in Ibadan said the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude had directed the policemen drafted to the area to carry out intensive patrol as well as 24 hours surveillance to avoid further breakdown of law and order.

He disclosed that the 11 suspects including their ringleaders arrested would be charged to court immediately after investigations.

It was gathered that the mayhem was a reprisal attack by hoodlums from other areas where several clashes have occurred since the New Year began. – Leadership.