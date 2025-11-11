Former Abia State governor and current senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed how recent attempts to impeach Senate President Godswill Akpabio, were thwarted through the collective intervention of some lawmakers.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, Senator Kalu confirmed that there were moves within the Senate to unseat Akpabio, but said the effort failed.

“Though there were attempts, we didn’t allow that to happen. That is why I always say we are one big family, and it is not going to happen,” he said.

He emphasised that the upper chamber remains united and focused on its legislative responsibilities, particularly in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to tackle economic challenges facing Nigerians.

“Whatever the problem is, the Senate is more interested in making laws that will help President Tinubu overcome the economic difficulties our people are going through.

“We are more interested in the people. The legislations we are making are pro-people, and we are focused on ensuring Nigerians can eat three times a day,” he said.

On political developments in the South-East, Kalu also hinted that Anambra State governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, might soon defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Responding to a question about Soludo’s political future, Kalu said, “I think after all the court cases, he is a progressive like myself, President Tinubu, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as well as the governors of Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, and other APC governors. So, Soludo is a progressive.

“I don’t see anything wrong with him joining us. In fact, it is confirmed that he will join the APC. He has no other alternative than to come and join us.”

Kalu also expressed confidence that President Tinubu would secure a second term of office, declaring that the president currently has no real opposition.

“Has he got anyone contesting against him? The election is Tinubu versus Tinubu, just like it was Soludo versus Soludo.

“The President has no opposition. Our party is fully on ground and with the people. Nobody can say we don’t have the people. We will continue to do what we can to help the Nigerian masses progress,” he added.