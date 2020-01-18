ICPC announces recruitment drive, warns job seekers against fraudsters

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has embarked on a recruitment drive for new personnel.

It has also warned job seekers to be wary of fraudsters.

The agency said it has engaged the services of DSCL Corporate Services Limited to conduct the recruitment on its behalf to fill the vacant positions approved by government.

Vacancies are as announced on www.dcslrecruits.com.

The general public is hereby advised to be wary of fraudulent advertisement of the ICPC recruitment on any portal different from the above and of any demand for money in whatever guise.

Application for the positions is absolutely free and all processes attached to the recruitment exercise shall be in accordance with established parameters, the agency said.

Members of the public are therefore urged to report to ICPC any demand for money or other favours by anyone including officials of DCSL Corporate Services Limited.

Advertisement of the recruitment exercise on any unauthorised portal and demand for money will be investigated and persons found culpable will be prosecuted.

ICPC can be reached on Twitter @icpc_pe and Facebook at ICPC Nigeria