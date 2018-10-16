Ifeoma Speaks blog moves to new website address

Ifeoma Speaks, a Nigerian blog that focuses on four cardinal areas of relationship, entrepreneurship, evangelship and leadership, has announced a move to a new website address.

The blog formerly accessed through www.ifeomachigbogwu.com will now be accessed through www.ifeomaspeaks.com.

According to Ifeoma Speaks founder, Ifeoma Chigbogwu, “This change in website address will improve user experience. My esteemed readers no longer need to type a long and difficult-to-spell URL.

The new URL is shorter and is more representative of my evolving Ifeoma Speaks brand”, she added.

Ifeoma Speaks blog was founded in 2017 and is ranked 44,485 in Nigeria by Alexa.