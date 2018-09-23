Imo APC adopts indirect primary

The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has adopted indirect primary as the mode to elect its candidates for the 2019 elections after extensive consultations.

The decision was reached at an emergency State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting presided over by the state Chairman of the party, Mr. Daniel Nwafor.

The motion for the adoption of the indirect primaries was moved by the APC Chairman of Nwangele Local Government Area, Mr. Jude Mbamara and seconded by Obinna Egu, member representing Ngor-Okpala Council Area in the state House of Assembly.

Speaking further on the development, the APC state Chairman said it was the unanimous decision of members of the party.

He said it reflected the minds of the larger population of members of the party, adding that the APC Constitution allows for both direct and indirect modes for election of candidates.

According to him, “the NEC was specific that states should adopt any of the modes that best suite its peculiarities and the Imo State chapter, after holistic deliberations among members and stakeholders, has adopted the indirect mode”.

But members of the Coalition Group, a pressure group within the Imo State chapter of the party, are kicking against the indirect primary and are instead calling for direct primaries’ model.

Members of the group, including the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Toe Ekechi, Hillary Eke, among others, noted that they will be shortchanged in the indirect primary mode.

But Nwafor has assured of level playing ground for all aspirants.

He said the priority of the party is to win all elective offices in the state, as well as deliver President Muhammadu Buhari. – The Nation.