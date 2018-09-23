Ribadu joins race for Adamawa governorship seat

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has resolved to be an aspirant on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to compete with Adamawa governor Muhammadu Bindow for the 2019 election.

Ribadu said he decided to challenge Bindow because the governor had not provided concrete service to the people.

He told party official at the state secretariat on Saturday in Yola, that Bindow performed below expectation, as such the APC needs a new face to make a difference.

“Give me the chance and opportunity to make the difference. Our dear state is facing a number of developmental challenges that require urgent, holistic and strategic handling.

“We do not need cosmetics, which do not address fundamental issues that are cornerstone to our development as a people. It takes visionary leadership with capacity and modern thinking to provide that needed redirection, beyond deceptive makeup.

“It is this much-needed leadership that I promise to offer to our people. I come with genuine intention and I have a burning passion to change the fortunes of our people for good.

“With all sense of humility, I believe I possess the requisite credentials, both academic and character, required to move this state forward. I will run an all-inclusive government where all stakeholders like you truly have stakes,” Ribadu said.

He urged party officials to ensure level playing ground for all aspirants.

“As we move into the primaries, what we require from you, our party leaders, is utmost level of responsibility by allowing free and fair contest.

” We cannot afford to manipulate our party into failure. Injustice can never stand. Even if it does, it would be on shaky foundations which can collapse at any time.

“Therefore, skewing a process like the primaries to favour one person, even though unpopular, may only lead our great party to failure, something no genuine party member would desire.”

Responding, the Adamawa APC chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, lauded Ribadu for his commitment to the party and assured him and other aspirants of level playing field.

“I want to assure you of free and fair primaries and the commitment of the party executives to fully support any candidate that emerge,” Bilal said.

Apart from Ribadu and Bindow, another aspirant, Dr Halilu Ahmed is also seeking the party’s endorsement to fly its flag for the governorship race.