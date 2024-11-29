9mobile has appointed Ina Alogwu as its new Chief Digital and Innovation Officer (CDIO), marking another significant step in the company’s business transformation agenda.

In his new role, Alogwu will be responsible for guiding the development and execution of 9mobile’s long-term strategy across the entire digital and technology ecosystem, including new technologies, digital platforms, and business models while nurturing a culture of innovation within the organization.

His appointment demonstrates 9mobile’s firm commitment to driving digital transformation and enhancing its innovative capabilities to better serve customers and stay ahead of market trends.

Alogwu is a visionary leader and seasoned strategist with nearly two decades of transformative experience in digital commerce, mobile payments, and technology ecosystems, making him an invaluable addition to 9mobile’s leadership team.

He has a proven ability to identify emerging trends and harness them to develop and execute groundbreaking digital products and strategies.

His expertise spans product innovation, data strategy implementation, and agile business transformations, all of which have delivered significant and sustainable results across diverse industries and regions.

He joins 9mobile from ARM Holding Company, Nigeria, where he was the Group Director, Digital Transformation and spearheaded innovation initiatives, implemented a robust data strategy, and managed venture-building programmes that supported numerous African tech startups.

His very distinguished and diverse professional journey also includes an impactful tenure at Interswitch Limited, where he held roles such as Group Head, Verve Digital, and Group Head, Payment Processing.

In these roles, he led the creation of groundbreaking payment platforms and digital solutions across West and East Africa.

Earlier in his career, Alogwu held roles at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a Training Specialist and worked at Integrated Business Strategies as a Business Analyst.

Speaking about the appointment, 9mobile CEO Obafemi Banigbe expressed confidence in Alogwu’s ability to lead the company’s innovation efforts, saying, “Alogwu’s broad professional background makes him the perfect fit for our innovative and business transformation journey as he joins a team of recently appointed senior business leaders to drive this process and the next phase of our growth. His role is crucial for navigating today’s fast-paced digital environment. And he has been entrusted to lead the charge in harnessing new technologies, driving digital transformation, and ensuring the company remains adaptable to change, which is integral to fostering innovation and positioning 9mobile as a forward-thinking leader in its industry.”

The New CDIO said, “I’m delighted to join 9mobile and collaborate with the CEO and the leadership team on the innovative initiatives already in progress. As we navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape, I’m eager to leverage my expertise in digital strategy, technology, and innovation to drive 9mobile’s mission to deliver exceptional customer experiences and achieve our strategic objectives.”

Alogwu’s academic credentials further underline his readiness for this role. He holds an Executive Master’s in Digital Transformation and Innovation Leadership from IE Business School, Madrid, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Business from Emeritus Institute, in collaboration with MIT and Columbia Business School.

He also completed the Senior Management Program at Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, and earned a BSc. in Geology & Mining from the University of Jos, Nigeria.

His education is further enriched by certifications in Product Management, Lean Six Sigma, and Strategic Innovation, equipping him with a robust foundation to drive innovation, lead digital transformation, and achieve business excellence in competitive landscapes.

His ability to combine academic knowledge with practical expertise has positioned him as a trailblazer in the digital commerce and technology sectors.

Beyond his technical expertise, Alogwu is adept at cultivating and managing strategic relationships with global multilateral organizations and financial institutions, leveraging these partnerships to unlock profitable opportunities.

He has consistently demonstrated excellence in leading multicultural teams and navigating complex, multi-stakeholder environments to deliver transformative outcomes.