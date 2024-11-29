The NNPC Ltd new Executive Vice President, Upstream, Mr. Udobong Ntia, has called on upstream stakeholders in the nation’s oil and gas industry to strengthen corporate governance, transparency and efficiency in their operations.

Ntia, spoke during an Upstream Governance, Risk and Compliance Workshop themed “Enhancing Governance, Risk and Compliance in Nigeria’s Upstream Sector” held in Lagos, on Tuesday.

Delivering his opening remarks at the workshop, Ntia stressed that governance, risk management, and compliance are at the foundation of NNPC Ltd’s core values of Integrity, Excellence, and Sustainability.

He commended the upstream leadership and regulators for supporting the initiative to assemble stakeholders to discuss issues that have a bearing on individual and collective success towards attaining the clear mandate of sustainably ramping up the nation’s crude oil production.

The EVP also reiterated his readiness to provide enablers within his purview that will accelerate the implementation of initiatives that will enhance governance, risk management and compliance in the upstream sub-sector.

The workshop had in attendance NNPC Ltd’s Chief Compliance Officer, Mr. Nasir Usman; NNPC Ltd’s Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Mr. Bala Wunti; representatives of industry regulators such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC); the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and over 20 upstream operators from International Oil Companies in Nigeria.