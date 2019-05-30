Inauguration Day: Gombe, Bauchi govs cancel predecessors’ appointments

Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, and his Bauchi counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed, have suspended and cancelled all appointments, contracts and allocations made by their predecessors.

On his part, Gombe governor said all appointments, contracts and allocations by the state and local government areas, from March 10, remained suspended.

Inuwa, a business mogul, took the oath of office alongside his deputy, Mr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, which was administered by the Chief Judge, Justice Hakila Heman, at the Pantami Township Stadium.

Yahaya, who announced the suspension during his inaugural speech in Gombe, yesterday, stressed that there were a lot of illegalities by the immediate past administration of Ibrahim Dankwambo.

He said that steps would be taken to address all illegalities, adding that perpetrators and illegal beneficiaries would be made to face the full wrath of the law. “There were illegalities perpetrated by the immediate past administration and we will take steps to “address all illegalities.

“Perpetrators and illegal beneficiaries will be held to account. In the meantime, all appointments, contracts and allocations entered into by the state government and local government councils fit will no longer be business as usual,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi governor also declared that all appointments, promotions and transfers made from the day he was declared the winner of the governorship election in the state, are null and void.

He also made this known in his inaugural speech.

“I want to state categorically that all appointments, promotions, transfers and secondments, including those that are meant to create frictions and divisions along with traditional institutions from the day I was declared the winner by INEC till now, are hereby declared null and void,” Mohammed said.