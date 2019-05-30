MASSOB dares security agencies, insists on Biafra Day

The Movement for the Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra has said that no amount of “threat or intimidation” from the security agencies would stop pro Biafra groups from celebrating the Biafra Day on Thursday.

A statement issued on Wednesday by MASSOB leader, Uchenna Made, said that the sit-at-home order must take place.

He explained that the day was set aside to celebrate Biafran heroes and heroines who died agitating for an independent state of Biafra.

The statement read, “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has insisted and vowed that tomorrow’s Biafra day anniversary celebration must hold irrespective of the threats by Nigeria’s security agents.

￼

“No amount of their intimidating patrols and show of force will ever deter MASSOB and other pro Biafra groups from honouring our heroes and friends of Biafra tomorrow.”

“MASSOB wishes to assure the people of Biafra that there will be no public processions, rally or forceful enforcement on the citizens to adhere or obey our directives involuntarily. As we preach non violence, we shall maintain the principal of non violence in all of our approach towards Biafra actualisation and restoration.”

￼

“As May 30th anniversary celebration is sacrosanct, MASSOB acknowledged the conscious awareness and synergies among the pro Biafra groups and other organisations in Biafra land towards the preparations and enthusiastic spirit in readiness for the celebration of Biafra declaration anniversary.”