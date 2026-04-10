The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the Voter Revalidation Exercise until after the 2027 general election.

A statement issued by the Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, on Friday, said that the decision was taken after a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners RECs.

Haruna said that the voter revalidation exercise was a critical component of the mandate of the commission to maintain a credible and up-to-date National Register of Voters.

“It is designed to verify and review existing voter records, ensure the accuracy of personal data, eliminate duplicate and ineligible entries, and strengthen the overall integrity of the voter register.” he stated.

The statement explained that the exercise would also provide an opportunity for registered voters to confirm their details and make necessary corrections where required.

It added that INEC remained committed to the conduct of free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections