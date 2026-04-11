The Nigerian Navy has confirmed the arrest of personnel involved in a public altercation with fellow military officers in Bayelsa State during the visit of President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

The incident, which has since gone viral, was captured in a 53-second video showing a heated confrontation between uniformed personnel.

In the footage, a driver of a Hilux vehicle marked “Naval Police” is seen stepping out of his vehicle and exchanging words with another driver.

Moments later, after returning to his vehicle, a soldier carrying a rifle approached and threw a punch at the Naval Police driver, sparking a chaotic brawl.

The situation quickly degenerated into a free-for-all, with personnel attached to both vehicles exchanging blows as stunned civilians looked on in disbelief.

The clash occurred as the President was leaving the venue of an official event during his visit to the state.

However, the cause of the altercation could not be immediately determined as of press time.

Reacting to the incident in a post via his X handle on Saturday, the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abi Folorunso, confirmed that those involved have been taken into custody and are undergoing disciplinary procedures.

“The affected personnel are in custody and already undergoing appropriate administrative and disciplinary procedures in accordance with extant military regulations,” he wrote.