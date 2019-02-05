INEC to deploy 277 generators for elections in Enugu, says REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will deploy 277 generators to its Registration Area Centres in Enugu State for the general elections.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday that the generators were both brand new and refurbished ones.

He said that one generator would be deployed to each of the 260 political wards in the state, while the remaining ones would be on a stand-by at the state headquarters.

“We are going to deploy generators and non-sensitive materials before the election day.

“INEC Enugu has concluded final verification of conditions of polling unit locations and RAC centres before now.

“We had started preparation of the Registration Area Centres, which are mostly in public schools for our ad hoc staff’s comfort.

“After refurbishing some of the RAC centres, we will move the non-sensitive materials, including the generators, to the RAC centres in the state,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Enugu State currently has 1,942,776 registered voters and 4,146 voting locations comprising 2,958 polling units and 1,188 voting points.